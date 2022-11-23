Will Meghan Markle Take Part in The Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show?

Undoubtedly, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has always been the headliner of the royal family. Whether it’s her own charitable commitments, comments from royal family experts, or even rumors from arbitration news, she’s always on top. There has been a lot of confusion lately due to Meghan Markle’s appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Amid all the negative reaction and criticism in the news, there were rumors that the Duchess of Sussex was to attend the famous American talk show. However, when the situation got out of control, friends and acquaintances of the Duchess took to Twitter to refute the news. Reportedly, the same was expressed by the executive editor of the royal family of Prince Harry, who is editing his new novel “Spare”.

Fans have denied rumors that Meghan Markle attended the “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”

A few hours ago, due to some misunderstanding and lack of confirmed sources, the leading NBC news channel published an incorrect statement in its headlines. It read: “How to watch Meghan Markle on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” The news spread like wildfire, and fans were excited to see the Duchess on the talk show on December 7. However, some later revelations proved the opposite.

Friends of Markle and close insiders said that there is “significant communication” between the networks. Some unofficial representatives also refuted this claim, since there was no such schedule for Meghan Markle in the upcoming month. Prince Harry’s royal executive editor also took to Twitter, mocking the publisher for publishing unconfirmed news.

Looks like someone at NBC didn’t get the memo! Despite an announcement via their various PR channels, Meghan isn’t scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) November 21, 2022

The statement that caused a stir around Meghan Markle and Jimmy Fallon has now been deleted. Currently, the big news around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is their long-awaited award ceremony at the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation. Kennedy. The charity couple will be awarded the Ripple of Hope Awards for their heroic stand against “structural racism.”

Even after lengthy explanations, some royal experts subtly teased the couple. While some found it unnecessary, others noted that it was ridiculous.

