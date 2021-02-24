Will Maria Pedraza be back in a Netflix movie?

On her Instagram account, Maria Pedraza (La Casa de Papel) shared several photos where she announced her return in a Netflix film!

A few years ago, Maria Pedraza managed to make herself known in her role in La Casa de Papel. Some time later, her fans also learned to discover her a little more in Elite.

Recently, Maria Pedraza (La Casa de papel) appeared in the Toy Boy series on Netflix. In the middle of the week, she announced very good news to her fans. The beauty has announced her return to the film and series platform.

This Wednesday, February 24, Maria Pedraza (La Casa de papel) shared a new photo on her Instagram account. She unveiled a shot in pink tones where she shows off with lots of makeup and curly hair.

In her 2nd photo, the young woman also posed with short, curly hair. With gold in her hair, she showed off with an ultra worked makeup. She then announced the arrival of a new film.

In the caption of her Instagram photo, she wrote: “Jota Linares and Nana’s films give me a piece of life. I am floating in a dream. We have started the journey of ‘Las niñas de cristal. ‘ “.

Maria Pedraza (La Casa de Papel) also added: “To be ephemeral in this eternal dance that will always accompany me. Hand in hand with my discovery Paula Ballerina my little treat ”.

Will Maria Pedraza (La Casa de Papel) be back in a Netflix movie?

MARÍA PEDRAZA (LA CASA DE PAPEL) WILL SHOW HER SKILLS AS A DANCER

With her photos, Maria Pedraza (La Casa de Papel) also collected over 116,000 “likes” in just a few hours from her fans. In the comments, the latter congratulated the actress.

In the comments, Esther Acebo aka Stockholm in La Casa de Papel also wrote: “Precious infinite luck! “. An adorable message that will not fail to please the dancer.

Another close to the actress also added, “There are characters who choose you to tell their story. Enjoy it now. Really want to see it and see you. Take care of Jay. I love you “.

In the story of her Instagram account, María Pedraza (La Casa de Papel) also unveiled a Variety article which promoted her new Netflix film “Las niñas de cristal”. As of yet, the exact release date has not been released.

“Las niñas de cristal. “Should see the light of day in 2021. Netflix has released the synopsis for:” When pressure threatens a ballerina (María Pedraza) in a new lead role, she and an outcast dancer create their own world, free from the expectations of others. ”

In this new film, María Pedraza (La Casa de Papel) will therefore unveil her talents as a classical dancer in this new film. One thing’s for sure, fans can’t wait to see her in action!