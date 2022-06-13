Will Lutz got Permission to return: The NFL World Reacts – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

The New Orleans Saints intend to bring back their starting kicker next season.

Will Lutz announced Monday that he has received medical clearance to return to the game. He had to miss the entire 2021-22 season due to a core muscle injury, which required several surgeries to treat.

Getting Lutz will work wonders for the Saints in their kicking game. He’s one of the best kickers in the NFL and has proven that throughout his career.

He finished the 2020 season scoring 23/28 goals from the game, and of those five misses, four were committed from 40-50+ yards.

Lutz was even better in 2019, scoring 32/36 shots from the game, and then in 2018 he scored 28/30 shots from the game.

During his career, he has a shot range from a game of 142/164, which is 86.6%.

Saints fans are thrilled with Lutz’s return.

“It’s crazy how important kickers really are… a playoff team would be with him,” one fan tweeted.

Lutz’s return is of huge importance to the Saints as they hope to try to return to the playoffs next season.