Will Lupita Nyong’o be the STAR of the long-awaited film?

Get all the details about Lupita Nyong’o in the long-awaited MCU movie Black Panter 2.

Black Panter 2 is one of the most anticipated films that has recently taken over social networks and caused a great revolution after it began to be rumored that a famous actress will be part of the cast of actors.

Will Lupita Nyong’o be the protagonist of the long-awaited film?

It turns out that Black Panter 2 has begun to revolutionize social networks again with rumors that the actress, Lupita Nyong’o, could be the new protagonist of the film’s sequel that has given much to talk about after the death of Chadwick Boseman on last August because of cancer.

It should be remembered that the beautiful Lupita Nyong’o was already part of the cast of the story about the royal family of Wakanda in the MCU, playing the best spy, ‘Nakia’, who also had a love relationship with ‘Tachala’, the king of the tribe and wearer of the vibranium suit

It seems that this closeness between the two and the one who was forged as a great fighter, is what has made her consider to be the new leader of the community recently revealed to the world, and that of course she wears the powerful suit that has distinguished the character.

Despite the strong rumors that circulate on the networks, so far the information remains a rumor, several users on Twitter have expressed their displeasure that the actress becomes the new Black Panter, since her character in the series does not belong to the royal family of Wakanda, as they say it has been for years.

It should be noted that Lupita Amondi Nyong’o is a Mexican-Kenyan actress, who rose to fame in 2013 with her role as Patsey in the film 12 Years a Slave, by British director Steve Rodney McQueen, for which she received critical acclaim. .



