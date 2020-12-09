Will Lisseth Chavez return for this installment? Find out why

Portrayed by Lisseth Chavez, her character was quite popular on the Chicago P.D. She was introduced when she was working undercover on a case, meeting Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins).

Chicago P.D. They enjoyed the new character and there was probably more planned for Season 7 beyond the 19 episodes that aired, but with the season cut short, fans were hoping to see more of Officer Rojas and Lisseth Chavez.

But that’s not what happened. Although Lisseth Chavez was not part of the series for a long time playing the role of Officer Rojas, she revealed that she would not be returning to the show for season 8 of Chicago P.D.

There are some conflicting details about why Lisseth left Chicago P.D. With her character abandoned without a full conclusion, people aren’t sure what to expect with season 8 underway, and it seems the producers aren’t quite sure either.

Since season 7 of Chicago P.D. had to be interrupted with very little warning, since it didn’t really have any form of conclusion, producers worry that trying to explain its absence might be forced.

“It’s always hard to say goodbye to a character,” said producer Rick Eid before the premiere of the eighth season of Chicago P.D. She also claimed that she tried to address the exit at the premiere, but felt forced.

While it is the end for Rojas in Chicago P.D., Lisseth Chavez is taking on a new role in the DC Universe, as she shared a greeting to Legends of Tomorrow on her social media.

This she did along with a screenshot reporting her departure from Chicago P.D. along with a comment that specifies that she is grateful for this opportunity despite everything that happened this year.



