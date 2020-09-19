Will Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse be a couple?

Riverdale will return with new episodes, but Lili and Cole’s couple within the series could have some changes after their separation in real life.

It’s been a while since Riverdale fans have been waiting for new updates on the future of the series, but this story will return with big surprises and twists in its story that you probably didn’t expect, can you imagine what will happen to the romance of Betty and Jughead? now that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart ended their relationship?

With the onset of the pandemic, Riverdale filming was suspended and season four came to an abrupt end, but production is already working again and has thought of creative ways to pick up the story.

Now that the fifth season has begun filming, there are many questions that keep fans busy, but the future of the characters is still uncertain.

Producer Roberto Aguirre showed his excitement after having resumed filming for a new season of Riverdale, so he posted several photos of the cast on his Instagram account and some spoilers of what we will see soon in the series.

COLE SPROUSE AND LILI REINHART COULD END THEIR RELATIONSHIP IN RIVERDALE

Although the issue of Cole and Lili breaking up did not come up in Roberto Aguirre’s posts, there are many rumors that Betty and Jughead will also be separated within the series.

These suspicions increased when the Riverdale producer began to follow Dove Cameron on Instagram, so many fans of the series began to consider that this girl will join the series and give life to Jughead’s new romantic interest.

Would you like to see Cole and Dove as a couple during the next seasons of Riverdale?

We recently also told you about Blood Ties, a new movie in which Cole Sprouse will star alongside Kiernan Shipka.



