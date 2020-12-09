Will Leonardo DiCaprio be a Marvel superhero? Find out!

They assure that Leonardo DiCaprio could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will he be a superhero?

Leonardo Dicaprio is among the trends in the world of entertainment, after starting a strong rumor that the actor could soon join the great Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will he be a superhero?

Let’s remember that Leonardo DiCaprio has established himself as one of the most appreciated and successful artists in Hollywood, and whom we have seen participate in some of the highest-grossing films in recent years.

However, on that occasion, it was not any of his cinematic successes that placed him among the trends of the moment, but rather a strong rumor about his joining the world of superheroes, can you imagine?

Leonardo DiCaprio could be a superhero!

It is worth mentioning that this rumor does not sound so far-fetched, considering that Leonardo DiCaprio has shown to have a great talent for playing all kinds of characters, from the most dramatic to the funniest.

For this reason, it would not be surprising that Marvel wanted him among their productions, since he really is an extremely talented actor. And of course this news has driven all his fans crazy.

Does Marvel want to hire DiCaprio?

It should be noted that this strong rumor arose after the “We Got This Covered” medium claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio met with Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel. Which could certainly represent a possibility for an upcoming job in the world of superheroes.

Recently Leonardo DiCaprio was among the most prominent headlines of La Verdad Noticias after joining Joe Biden’s campaign and stimulating the American vote with a powerful message.

Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly In Active Talks With Marvel For MCU Role – https://t.co/gP8BjjllA5 pic.twitter.com/nM96W1GiLZ — We Got This Covered (@wgtc_site) December 5, 2020



