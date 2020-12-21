Will Kylie Jenner take traditional Christmas photos?

This year because of the pandemic, Kylie Jenner and her family had to change some of their plans for the Christmas holidays!

Due to the health crisis, Kylie Jenner should celebrate Christmas in a small committee. And her fans may not be entitled to incredible photos of Kris Jenner surrounded by all her family. You will understand why.

2020 has been a busy year for Kylie Jenner! As a true businesswoman, she has multiplied partnerships with the biggest brands.

A born boss, Mason’s aunt continued to develop her different labels: Like “Kylie Skin”. But also “Kylie Cosmetics”.

As one of the influencers of the moment, Kylie Jenner made a very noticeable appearance in the music video “WAP” of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

And that’s not all ! Her daughter Stormi also made her comeback to school last September. For the occasion, North’s cousin sported a sublime Hermès bag priced at around $ 12,000.

In short, everything is rolling for the pretty brunette! According to her Instagram feed, the star seems in a hurry to celebrate Christmas with her family. But because of the pandemic, some of his plans are at risk of being compromised …

WILL KYLIE JENNER CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS WITH THE WHOLE FAMILY ?!

A few weeks ago, Khloé Kardashian let it be known on Twitter that this year the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan may not be able to celebrate Christmas together.

After sowing a wind of panic on the Web, Kylie Jenner’s half-sister finally confirmed that their great festivities were finally maintained. However, the number of their guests has been reduced.

On the Web, a question constantly arises: “This year, will Kris Jenner take the traditional Christmas photo?” “. For several decades, the momager has loved to organize this big family shoot.

But lately, his daughters have given him a hard time! Between their super busy schedules and those of their toddlers, they no longer know where to turn.

But this year because of the health crisis, caution is in order! Despite the need for barrier gestures, will Kylie Jenner soon achieve this long-awaited photo session?

For the moment nobody knows… So to be continued!



