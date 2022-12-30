After the scandal with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian talked about the possibility of getting married for the fourth time. Discussing the idea of getting married again, the SKIMS founder explained her “fantasy” about another marriage, and she is very optimistic.

During a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow on The Goop podcast (opens in new tab) Kardashian talked about whether she will get married again. The reality star explained:

I have such a fantasy in my head, like: “The fourth time is a charm.” This will work.

Although marriages from the first to the third did not work out the way Kardashian planned, she does not lose hope. Earlier in the podcast, she reflected on her past marriages, saying:

Honestly, I feel like my last marriage was my first real [one]. First, I just don’t know what’s going on. Secondly, I felt that I wanted to get married so much because all my friends were in that place, and that’s where I had to be. I didn’t accept that this was just not where I was, I didn’t understand that this was normal.

For some context, Kardashian’s first marriage was with Damon Thomas and lasted four years. Then her second marriage to Chris Humphries lasted 72 days, and legally lasted from 2011 to 2013. From 2014 to 2021, she was married to Kanye West, and they had four children. The past year has been turbulent for the two of them, especially considering the recent disagreements around Ye.

Kardashian’s divorce from West has been finalized, but the controversy surrounding her ex continues. The rapper has lost partnerships with Adidas, Vogue, Balenciaga and GAP. He has also made controversial anti-Semitic comments and is facing possible legal action from George Floyd’s family. He also accused Kardashian of not allowing him to see his children. Nevertheless, she allegedly wants her children to have a relationship with their father, even if they do not agree on parenting.

After her divorce from the founder of Yeezy, Kardashian dated SNL graduate Pete Davison. They broke up, and now Kardashian says she wants to take her time and find a husband.

Now I feel like I’m definitely not in a hurry. And I’d be fine if it was a perpetual partnership. I have a lot of girlfriends who have been married, they don’t like this experience or its ending, and they don’t want to go through it again and are fine with a regular partner. I think I definitely would, I would like marriage, but I’m so happy that I’m not in a hurry.

Kardashian has four children with West, and she said she would “never say never” to more children. However, now she thinks she’s done with it. She noted that she needs to have a partner in her life for some time to make this decision. The reality TV star concluded her thoughts on the topic by saying:

I’m not in a hurry. I really want to be single for a few years.

I am sure that as the new seasons of “Kardashian” are released, we will get more information about Kim Kardashian’s love life and, perhaps, even see how her “fantasy” comes to life. Although there are no new episodes of the family reality show at the moment, be sure to keep an eye on the TV schedule for 2023 to keep up to date with updates about season 3, and watch the 1st and 2nd seasons with a Hulu subscription.