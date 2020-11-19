Will Kim Kardashian be first lady in 2024?

Kanye West thinks Kim Kardashian would make an amazing first lady in 2024, does the rapper plan to take a presidential race more seriously?

After a lukewarm 2020 presidential campaign in which he had a tearful emotional breakdown at his only official rally, Kanye West hopes to be better organized when the 2024 election rolls around.

The rapper-turned-church leader still believes he has what it takes to be the leader of the free world. The 43-year-old also thinks his wife Kim Kardashian, 40, would look good in the role of first lady.

“Kanye will participate in the elections of 2024, he wants to be aware,” says a source close to Yeezy to HollywoodLife and in Somagnews we bring you all the details.

“He thinks Kim would make an amazing first lady and now that they have four years to figure it out, Kanye will make sure he’s ready for the race,” he continued.

“He’s taking it seriously even if others think it’s a joke. It is your next dream to come true. He is putting all his strength into all this and will solve it in the coming years, “added the source who preferred to remain anonymous.

Kanye West “made fun” of the cantidatura

Though Kanye West scoffed at his bid for the presidency over the years, initially declaring his 2020 career on the 2015 MTV VMAs, he decided to give it a try in a July 4, 2020 ad. But at the time he had missed. deadlines to appear on the ballot in many states, and most primaries had already passed.

He also didn’t create a typical campaign with a staff, an agenda platform, or anything else that candidates actually invested in wanting to become president. Kanye West himself wasn’t even a registered voter until July 9, 2020.

You just had a vague tagline that said # 2020VISION. Yeezy’s “2020 race” was so chaotic that stars like Jennifer Aniston pleaded with fans, “It’s no fun voting for Kanye.

I don’t know how else to put it. Please be responsible. “Jamie Foxx called Kanye a” clown “for trying to get involved as a presidential candidate in the close race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

At Yeezy’s only campaign rally on July 19 in North Charleston, SC, she collapsed onstage and went on a tangent on how she wanted to abort her first child with Kim Kardashian, seven-year-old daughter North West, and that I would. It’s okay for Kim to divorce him after he made the reveal.

The “rally” was the beginning of a downhill spiral for Kanye, in which she ranted on Twitter about her desire to divorce Kim Kardashian and how she feared that she and her mother Kris Jenner were trying to “lock in” him.

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

The KKW Beauty founder then explained that Kanye West was having a bipolar episode and pleaded with fans to understand. Finally, they took a family vacation to figure things out, and things seemed to calm down in front of the Kardashian-West house.

“Things between Kim and Kanye are much better, she is very relieved. She is looking forward to the holidays and having a happy and quiet time with her family, “said the source.

Meanwhile, there has been talk on social media that Kanye West still plans to run in the 2024 election, but it’s not something Kim Kardashian is too focused on right now.



