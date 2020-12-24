Will Khloé Kardashian marry Tristan Thompson?

Is American starlet Khloé Kardashian really engaged to her darling Tristan Thompson? We tell you everything!

Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson engaged?

No, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet is not about to marry Tristan Thompson. Indeed, the Daily Mail magazine would have confirmed that the two lovers were not engaged.

A source close to Khloé Kardashian would have indeed denied the rumor. The starlet and the basketball player are not engaged.

In fact, the rumor arose after the young mother posted a photo with a ring on her finger. But the jewel was not an engagement ring at all, although its size and the finger on which the young woman is wearing it can be confusing!

Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True were in Massachusetts with Tristan Thompson. This is where the latter settled after his first game with the Boston Celtics.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN IS NOT ENGAGED

Tristan Thompson did not ask for the hand of his sweetheart Khloé Kardashian. But the couple seem very close again.

Indeed, after having broken up in 2019 because of Tristan Thompson’s deceptions, the little family seems to be together again. Khloé Kardashian and her sweetheart got closer during confinement.

Especially so that the young daddy can see his 2 year old baby girl True. Moreover, the athlete is also the father of a 4-year-old boy.

In any case, this time the young man seems to want to preserve his family. The couple seem to have put aside their past and the young daddy’s cheating.

Tristan Thompson now plays for the Boston Celtics team. He has in fact signed a two-year contract.

Besides, it is not very clear whether the two lovers will spend the end of the year holidays together. Especially since this year, Kris Jenner will not be able to organize her iconic parties. To be continued!



