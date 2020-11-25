Will Khloé Kardashian bite Larsa Pippen’s new boyfriend?

On social networks, several fans of Larsa Pippen have confided that Khloé Kardashian could steal her brand new boyfriend!

A few weeks ago, Larsa Pippen revealed a bombshell. Indeed, she said she only had her sights set on Tristan Thompson. According to her, that was before “Khloé Kardashian knew he existed.”

In an interview with Raw Hollywood, Larsa Pippen still revealed that he never had a relationship with Khloé Kardashian’s ex. She said, “But it’s funny people think so.”

She also added, “I am the most honest person in the world. Believe me. I would never lie about something like that. I saw Tristan a bit before Khloé. Before either Khloé Kardashian or any of them knew he existed “.

The young woman also revealed: “I saw it. I brought him to LA. I took him to a party hosted by Kim. And I introduced it to everyone. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé ”.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: FANS CAUTION LARSA PIPPEN

But now, the young woman lives the perfect love with another darling. Not long ago, she appeared alongside a tall man in a mall in the city of Miami. Some Khloé Kardashian fans then spoke.

On social networks, some think that the reality TV candidate could steal her darling. They said, “Khlown Kardashian probably has her eye on this one too. But also “Keep it away from Khloe is my advice”.

Another also revealed, “Don’t introduce this one to the Kardashians. Remember Khloé stole the Tristan from you ”. On the other hand, True’s mother is said to be at odds with her daughter’s father.

Indeed, not long ago, Kylie Jenner’s sister decided to unfollow on social media. It remains to be seen whether the two are now reconciled.



