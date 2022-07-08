Will Khan appear in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds? The author replies

Co-creator and showrunner of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Akiva Goldsman recently spoke about the possibility of Khan Noonien Singh appearing in the series. “Strange New Worlds” is the latest critically acclaimed sci-fi franchise series after being rebranded under the leadership of Alex Kurtzman. Strange New Worlds is set five years before Star Trek: The Original Series, when Captain James T. Kirk takes command of the aircraft carrier Enterprise. The events of “Strange New Worlds” focus on Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew on the flagship of the Federation.

First introduced in Star Trek: The Original Series, season 1, episode 22, “Cosmic Seed”, Khan subsequently reappeared as the main antagonist in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, as well as in Star Trek Into Darkness. A highly intelligent and cunning villain, Khan was a genetically modified human augment who ruled a quarter of the world’s population during the eugenic wars in the late 20th century. As the peoples resisted, Khan was forced to leave Earth and left the planet in stasis aboard a starship. It was subsequently revived in the 23rd century by Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the aircraft carrier Enterprise.

In a recent interview with THR, Goldsman talked about the possibility of the appearance of the popular villain from “Star Trek” Khan in “Strange New Worlds”. When reminded that Khan was mentioned in both Star Trek: Picard and Strange New Worlds, Goldsman replied jokingly. He said he couldn’t confirm or deny anything, fearing swift retaliation from Paramount. Read what the writer-producer said below:

“A Paramount representative on the line electrocuted my tongue and I said the wrong word—well, that’s bad for me.”

As is the case with most popular franchises, such as the MCU and Star Wars, any details regarding possible major spoilers of upcoming projects are not disclosed and are usually covered by a binding non-disclosure agreement. As already noted, the finale of Picard’s second season hinted at Khan when Adam Sung (Brent Spiner) takes a file marked “Project Khan: 1996”, which mentions the origin of the character. In Strange New Worlds, there is also a hint of a villain through a Starfleet lieutenant named La’an Nunien-Singh (Christina Chong), a direct descendant of Khan, so his appearance is quite possible, despite Goldsman’s vague answer.

Although no details have been confirmed about Khan’s involvement in Strange New Worlds, CBS had previously planned a limited series dedicated to Khan, titled Ceti Alpha V, named after the planet on which Khan and his followers were abandoned in the “Cosmic Seed” and restored to Wrath of. Khan. Due to the Strange New Worlds timeline, it is not possible to turn on a character without interrupting the Prime timeline. During the events of the show, Khan was still in stasis, waiting for Kirk’s arrival. However, as previous Star Trek recordings have shown, Khan can be imagined through various alternate dimensions or divergent time frames. Barring any new information about Khan’s return to the “Star Trek” franchise, viewers can only guess if he will appear in the second season of “Strange New Worlds” when it comes out.