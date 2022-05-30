Will Kameran Eubanks appear in the 8th season of the TV series “Southern Charm”?

Fans of “Southern Charm” are interested to know if the original cast and former narrator Cameron Eubanks will appear in the eighth season. The mother of one of them was a fan favorite, but left the franchise shortly before rumors surfaced about her husband, Jason Wimberly. circulate. Now viewers are wondering if Cameran will please fans with his presence in the newest part, even for the stage.

OG decided to leave the series at the end of the 6th season of “Southern Charm” after Catherine Dennis was accused of trying to destroy her relationship. Bravo fans loved Cameron in “Southern Charm” because she was always the voice of reason in the series. Bravo fans couldn’t help but be disappointed when they found out she wouldn’t be returning in season 7. Cameran was known for her witty comments and for being very quick to recall her co-star’s arguments. She was also very close to the men of the series, including Shep Rose, Craig Conover and Whitney Sadler-Smith.

Preparing for the start of another season of “Southern Charm”, fans can’t help but wonder if Cameran will appear in the series in a cameo role. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that the former Bravo star will return to the series, although many of her friends are still stars of the series. Cameran was very close with Lefty Bonaparte, who has a new Levaland show in development, and with Naomi Olindo, but there was no mention or evidence that Cameran visited the set. During Cameran’s departure, she made it clear that she would not return to Southern Charm while Catherine was still an actor.

Cameran has been busy since she left Southern Charm. She wrote a book of advice called “One Day You’ll Thank Me: Essays on Dating, Motherhood and Everything in Between.” In addition to her book tour, Cameran also focused on becoming a mother to her daughter Palmer. Fans remember that Cameron struggled with the idea of wanting to become a mother, and she is often credited with helping other women talk openly about the problems they faced due to the uncertainty of motherhood.

The 8th season of “Southern Charm” is already causing a lot of noise and will reportedly be filled with drama from start to finish. The trailer has already shown Craig and Austin’s quarrel, a potential feud between Naomi and Catherine, when the mother of two lost to the Frenchman. Despite the fact that Cameran won’t be judging, fans are confident that she will have one or two opinions that she can share with the band.