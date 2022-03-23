Will it fall or rise? What’s the Latest on BTC, ETH, AVAX, XRP and Others?

The cryptocurrency market has made good gains with the increase in the past day. The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) started a rapid increase and rose as high as $ 43,116.

Also, Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, rose above the critical level of $3,000.

Now let’s take a look at the latest situation and current levels in Bitcoin and altcoins.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Stays in an Uptrend

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, gained momentum the other day and started a rapid increase. With this increase in Bitcoin, the price managed to rise above the $ 43,100 level.

However, Bitcoin later started a correction and the price took a bit of a pullback. The bulls continue to defend the $42,000 support zone. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $41,950 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trendline is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent rise from the $40.510 high to $43,402 high.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $42,800 level. The next major resistance could be near the $43,000 area. If there is a successful break and close above the $43,000 level, it could start another steady increase.

In the stated case, the price could rally to the $43,500 level. Any further gains could send the price towards the $44,200 level in the coming sessions.

As of the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade at $ 41,877, with a decrease of 2.44% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

What is the Latest Situation in Altcoins?

The rapid price increase in the leading cryptocurrency also positively affected altcoins. So much so that with this increase in BTC price, many altcoins turned their direction upwards and started an increase.

Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, managed to move its price above the $ 3,000 level with this increase.

While the popular altcoin was trading at $ 2,900 in the past day, the price spiked above $ 3,000 with a sudden increase. However, Ethereum could not hold on very well in this region and carried out many tests to this level during the day.

As of the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) continues to trade at $2,937, down 2.68% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

When we look at other cryptocurrencies in the top 10, the situation is as follows;

Binance Coin (BNB) continues to trade at $399, down 2.07% in the last 24 hours, Ripple (XRP) is down 3.45% at $0.82 in the last 24 hours, Terra (LUNA) is down 0.62% in the last 24 hours. Cardano (ADA) is up 2.50% in the last 24 hours at $0.92, Solana (SOL) is down 1.51% in the last 24 hours at $90 and Avalanche (AVAX) is down 4.35% in the last 24 hours at $84. continues.