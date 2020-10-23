Will it be Leo Messi’s last classic at the Camp Nou?

Take a good look at him because it might be the last time you see him: Leo Messi could be playing his last Clásico at home on Saturday at the Camp Nou; his future is uncertain in relation to the Barça team and he has so many suitors that -literally- anything can happen.

It is a fact that Leo is completely unhappy with the current Barça board, he has not tired of making it public and also that great economic powers of world football are salivating to get him to play his last years at the highest level with his shirt: Manchester City leads the list, but PSG and Inter Milan still have a lot to say.

Messi’s current situation is simple: his contract expires in June 2021 and he has the right to negotiate with anyone as of January 1. Beyond the team’s performance this season, the project of Barcelona’s new board of directors will be decisive in determining whether “the flea” continues until the end of his professional days in Barcelona or decides to try his luck in another European competition.



