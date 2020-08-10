Will inflation in the US pave the way for $ 15,000 to Bitcoin?

Famous Bitcoin ‘trader Adam Mancini said that Bitcoin has been moving upwards smoothly in the recent period is a good sign and that the price of 15 thousand may come after the upward break of the rising triangle.

The “bull triangle” is the name given to the bullish movement forming a triangle form. The successful ‘trader’ stated in the early hours of Monday that the BTC closing was $ 2,000 above the several-year bull triangle.

“From 15 thousand to 24 thousand!”

While Bitcoin, which makes small draws from time to time, seems to meet all the conditions for the rise to be more stable, Mancini stated that if the 15 thousand dollar movement comes, 24 thousand dollars should be targeted.

One of the reasons for the upward movement of Bitcoin was cited as the fall of stocks in China. Investors were stunned by China’s stock declines as BTC slackened performance over the weekend and then bounced off.

US sanctions affect China

The biggest reason for the decline in stocks is that the US sanctions put intense pressure on the Chinese economy, especially on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. CSI in the country saw very serious decreases of 0.8 percent and Hang Seng of 1 percent.

The only reason for the rise of bitcoin is not shown as decreases in China. Inflation in the USA also seriously threatens the economy. JPMorgan strategist Mike Wilson stated that the government’s announcement of support packages created a serious money supply.

Bonds are over, gold is here!

Currently, the economy is suffering from supply as interest in buying bonds has dropped sharply. Perceived as the rival of the bond in the market, gold continues to touch the highest points in its history. An ounce of gold finally reached $ 2,000, bringing 36 percent profit to its investors since January 1.

Is adoption increasing?

Bitcoin’s positive breaking of the rising triangle indicates that its adoption has increased significantly. Ronnie Moas from Standpoint Research stated that the digital asset is seeing serious purchases in the crypto market, and that the biggest reason for this is the upward break of the rising triangle. Moas also said that this indicates an increase in bitcoin adoption.

The breakout strategy is shown as buying an asset when its price moves above the upper trend line of a triangle, or selling when the price breaks below the triangle’s lower trend line.



