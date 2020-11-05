Will improve many of its games on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Electronic Arts details the best resolution and performance that will apply to some of its current video games in the next gen according to platforms.

Electronic Arts has detailed some of the improvements that many of its current video games will have in the new generation of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S; This is how the Game Informer media collects it, throwing interesting data that future users of any of the three consoles can already know in order to squeeze their favorite games with substantial improvements.

Higher resolution and better FPS rate

Starting with EA sports games, it has been confirmed that titles such as FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, NHL 21 and UFC 4 will have small improvements in each of the new generation consoles, although in a more discreet way; So much so, that on PS5 they will receive the improvements of PS4 Pro, on Xbox Series X they will be seen as on Xbox One X and on Xbox Series S they will run as on Xbox One S. This type of improvements will also apply to games like the recent Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered or The Sims 4, among others.

Moving on to more notable improvements, the popular battle royale Apex Legends will receive several graphical and performance improvements, although at the moment only the resolution increase has been specified on both PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, reaching 1440p in a fluid way; EA will share more data soon.

For its part, another recently released game like Star Wars Squadrons will also have some improvements, but in this case depending on the console. Thus, on PS5 it will maintain both the resolution and the framerate of the PS4 Pro version, although yes, with improvements in global lighting and effects. For its part, Xbox Series X | S will offer a resolution and performance mode; Thus, in Series X you can choose a 4K resolution and 60 FPS with improved lighting or a higher performance of 120 FPS. In S Series, on the other hand, you can opt for a resolution of 1440p and 60 FPS or, again, for 120 FPS.



