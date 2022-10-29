Will Henry Cavill’s Superman get a TV series instead of a movie? The British actor reveals

“Man of Steel” star Henry Cavill finally stepped out in his raincoat and shiny blue suit in “Black Adam” after many years. His fleeting appearance in the final scene of the superhero movie drove fans crazy. Well, the credit certainly belongs to Jumanji star Dwayne Johnson, as he forced Warner Bros to agree to revive the fan-favorite character.

In addition, the biggest surprise that happened recently is that The Witcher actor will make a long-awaited return to the franchise. The actor also teased fans that they would see him on the screen again in the image of a cult superhero. Will Henry Cavill’s Superman get a TV series instead of a movie? Tells the British actor.

Henry Cavill spoke about his long-awaited role as Superman

Recently, Henry Cavill made his red carpet debut with his girlfriend in the upcoming movie “Enola Holmes 2”. The premiere took place on Thursday at the Paris Theater in New York, where he proudly strolled with Natalie Viscuso. On a beautiful evening during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, he talked about the future of his Superman.

Rachel Smith from ET asked the actor about his vision of the character and whether he sees this future in a movie or TV series. In response, Cavill smartly replied that he wanted only three things: hope, optimism and joy. “I can’t talk about anything right now,” said Enola Holmes, star 2.

The British actor also spoke about Superman’s return to power in the Kelly and Ryan Live show. The 39-year-old star shared that, despite rumors about his character, he can’t reveal anything at the moment. The secrecy surrounding his DC movie cameo remains a mystery to fans, as we don’t know what huge two powerful characters will bring to the table.

Meanwhile, fans were happy to see the lovers at the premiere of the movie “Enola Holmes 2” smiling at each other. The couple looked dapper when Henry Cavill had his arm around the girl’s waist all evening.

What do you think about the surprises that the new film adaptation of Superman will bring? Share your ideas with us in the comments section.