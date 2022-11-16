Will Henry Cavill from Enola Holmes get a spin-off as Sherlock? Here are his thoughts

Here’s what Henry Cavill said about the potential of his Sherlock getting a solo movie.

What did Henry Cavill say about a potential Sherlock spin-off by Enola Holmes?

As already noted, this time viewers got a much broader look at Sherlock and his relationship with his younger sister when the siblings realized that they were actually working on the same case from different sides and came together to solve it. And while fans enjoyed watching the two reveal the mystery wide enough to keep the film in the top ten on Netflix, fans of Holmes Sr. are also intrigued by the idea of seeing him in a solo case. Cavill spoke to The Wrap about the prospects and said:

I think to the question “How can we hope for him?” they will answer in any future films, if they appear. There are always rumors about things like this, but nothing is ever official until you start the first day of shooting, and even then until you finish shooting, and even then it has to come out. That’s all at the moment, but I don’t know anything official yet.

In fact, if such a film ever appeared, it would at least have to wait a little. If you tend to follow the news about the development of film and TV projects, you know that at any given time there are hundreds (if not more) of potential films and TV series at an early stage of development, and only a part of them become full-fledged things that we can all watch with our excited eyes. Think about how long DC fans have been waiting for at least some real hope that Cavill’s “Man of Steel” will return to the big screen in a new solo film, and you will get a full idea of how long it may take before his Sherlock is seen in his film. your own adventure.

Of course, there is one more thing that definitely plays a role here, despite (ATTENTION, SPOILER) the ending of “Enola Holmes 2” reveals both Moriarty and Watson (the latter was sent by Enola so that Sherlock would not be alone all the time), and the actor talked about it as well:

This universe belongs to Enola in many ways, so she will always be involved. I think it’s important to establish this connection between the two characters.

Although most people now firmly adhere to this version of Sherlock, it has not always been so. But, as Cavill pointed out, that’s because this one is directly related to Enola, a character that hasn’t been in any of the stories or movies before. Thus, he is a slightly different person than the one the fans are used to, and “unique to the Enola universe”. This means that regardless of whether we see him and Watson at odds with Moriarty in a future movie, his smart and hardworking younger sister will always be a big part of the story.

You can review both parts of the Enola Holmes franchise on Netflix right now (opens in a new tab).