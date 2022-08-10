Will Henry Cavill ever return as Superman? Here’s the latest news

Henry Cavill’s fate in the DCEU has been the subject of much speculation among superhero fans. Little news has been released about Superman’s future, and Henry Cavill has remained silent about it. Fortunately, industry insiders have heard rumors in the D.C. area about the “Man of Steel” actor.

In a conversation on Twitter Spaces (via The Direct) between Eric Davis from Fandango and Humberto Gonzalez from The Wrap, information was revealed about the discussions that are allegedly taking place in the District of Columbia. Discussing the planned projects, Davis asked:

What have you heard about Henry lately? I heard a story that he was asked, but he doesn’t want to do it, doesn’t want to come back.

While this may be disappointing news for many DCEU fans, it also may not come as a surprise. Henry Cavill has not appeared in DCEU projects since Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and no future Superman movie has been announced at the moment, although many are still eagerly awaiting news about Man of Steel 2. return to DCEU. Humberto Gonzalez also noted.

I’m pretty sure if he heard the right answer… I know the current regime, they love him like Superman, and I think they will try… It’s probably going to turn into a story, I’m not sure, but I’m pretty sure they might try to [bring him back]… I could be wrong, I just don’t think they still have a chance for him to come back. But again, it all depends on who the new guy from DC is watching the universe, and this committee, and who reports to David Zaslav. It’s been almost ten years since we saw him in Man of Steel. But what can I say, personally I don’t think it’s over yet.

While a sequel to Man of Steel may not be possible, a Superman cameo may be. Something similar is already happening in Washington. Ben Affleck is said to have played a cameo role in both Aquaman and The Fallen Kingdom, as well as in Andy Muschetti’s The Flash, playing his role as Bruce Wayne. He was involved in both projects after Affleck announced he was hanging up the cape.

Unsurprisingly, Henry Cavill is wary of returning to the role of Superman in the DCEU. His tenure as Superman was fraught with problems. Filming conditions during the filming of Joss Whedon’s “Justice League” have previously caused controversy and questions about the direction of the DCEU. In addition, the infamous fiasco with the CGI mustache removal during the “Justice League” will leave a sour taste in anyone’s mouth (no pun intended).

Well, I’m still hoping for the return of the “Man of Steel” actor to try the cape again, but in the meantime, Netflix subscribers can see Henry Cavill in the popular fantasy series “The Witcher”, which is being broadcast now.