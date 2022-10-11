Will Henry Cavill be able to become Superman in Dwayne Johnson Starter?

A lot depends on both Henry Cavill and the Rock. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson started his career in WWE. The wrestler transferred his image from the “Rock prepares” to the Rock, which is now the leader in Hollywood films. And DC couldn’t have used a fit celebrity at a better time. Unsurprisingly, the wrestler has released one hit movie after another, including “Jumanji.” In addition to this, Henry Cavill single-handedly retained the DC name in the Superman game. And in Dwayne’s next film, Black Adam, the stakes are high for everyone involved, especially after the news was confirmed that Cavill would play a cameo role in it.

How DC is Counting on Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill

The intensity of Marvel vs DC will only increase. The latter plans to get his superheroes back on track by placing super responsibility on the shoulders of Cavil and Dwayne. The president and CEO of Warner Bros shocked the world of fantasy fans when they previously decided to put aside Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace. But the main character of Black Adam comes to the rescue, like a real hero, who said: “I’m an optimist… it’s just that my nature is optimistic.” Apparently, the actor also has a very good relationship with people from DC.

The new leadership of Warner Bros aims to transform the company and steer it in the right direction. But in the competitive world of fantasy characters, both the risk and the reward are high. Duane, who promised to improve the situation for the Warner Brothers studio, is optimistic about this. With a little bit of Henry’s magic, Black Adam could be a turning point for better or worse.

The release of the thriller in the fantasy / action genre is scheduled for October 21, 2022. It was directed by Jaume Collet Serra, and the cast included Noah Centineo and Pierce Brosnan. The film will show an angry Black Adam released in our time, five thousand years later. His path before the Justice Society of America will be the main storyline of this film.

