Will have Carnival in Call of Duty: Mobile

Street carnival will not happen, but in Call of Duty: Mobile there will be a lot of carnival. Players can now enjoy the new themed package and action involving celebrities.

Activision brought together Jojo Todynho and producer DJ Batata to release a remix of the hit “What shot is this?”, Mixing funk, samba and sounds from the game itself to announce the news. The campaign also features a video clip recorded on the Vidigal hill, in Rio de Janeiro. After all, what is more carnival than samba, funk and Rio?

The package is available in the Call of Duty: Mobile store, costing 230 CPs for a limited time. Among the items found in the package are a rare camouflage for the Brazilian character Outrider, a rare weapon, a business card, a weapon pendant, a sticker and an emblem.

“We are always looking to get closer to our Brazilian community, so we gave players the chance to skip the carnival in the game,” says Anadege Freitas, Head of Marketing at Activision in Brazil. “In addition to bringing a thematic package, we wanted to do something with the carnival atmosphere, hence the idea of ​​this partnership with Jojo Todynho”.

Activision wants to get closer and closer to its Brazilian audience, that’s why it carried out this campaign in partnership with CP + B.

Call of Duty: Mobile is available for Android and iOS.