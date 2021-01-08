Will Gwyneth Paltrow be at Chris Martin’s wedding?

Is Gwyneth Paltrow set to be bridesmaid at Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s wedding? We decipher the rumor for you in this article.

Matthew Perry engaged, Rose Leslie soon to be a mother … While we have revealed to you the events that are most expected in 2021, the editor of melty has deciphered one of the many rumors of the celebrity sphere. This time, it’s all about speculation about the possible future marriage of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin. According to our colleagues at OK !, the actress of 50 Shades of Gray and the singer would be about to say “Yes” for life and those, in front of many guests. Among them, there would be Gwyneth Paltrow who is none other than the ex wife of the singer of the song A Sky Full Of Stars. According to the tabloid, the actress of Iron Man would like to have an important role during the ceremony. According to OK !, Gwyneth Paltrow “doesn’t just want a front row spot” in Chris Martin’s wedding, “she wants to be a bridesmaid.” Despite their divorce, the Iron Man actress and the singer remained on good terms. The tabloid explained that she “is proud of the modernity of her family” and that she “would gladly accept this role”.

However, despite their friendship, Dakota Johnson would be very embarrassed by the presence of her future husband's ex-wife at her wedding even though she always "appreciated the way Gwyneth Paltrow treated and greeted her." The article from OK! concludes by saying that the presence of the Pepper Potts performer "could end up overshadowing the real event." After conducting its investigation, the Gossipcop site declared this rumor to be completely false. For them, the reason is simple, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have never announced an engagement and even less marriage. However, according to our colleagues, given the friendship between the two actresses, it would be likely that Gwyneth Paltrow is a bridesmaid but only when a wedding will be a project for the couple.