Will Google release a phone named Pixel XE?

The name Google Pixel XE has never been on the agenda until now. However, new photos leaked to the internet both bring this name to the agenda and raise some questions about Google’s future plans.

The device seen in the four photos leaked on the internet is claimed to be Pixel XE. The reason for this claim is that the device name is shown as Pixel XE on the information screen of the phone. It is worth noting that only the screen of the device can be seen in the photos.

These photos do not show any other details except that the smartphone has NFC support and two SIM card slots. Looking a little more carefully, it is seen that the edge bezels of the phone’s screen are thick and the front camera is placed in the hole in the middle of the screen.

It seems unlikely to meet the Google Pixel XE in a short time. Because the company announced its phones with the name Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a just a few months ago. Therefore, it is necessary to wait a little longer for Google to release a new phone. It will not be a surprise to hear new details about Pixel XE during this waiting period.



