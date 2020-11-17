Will Game of Thrones Star Maisie Williams Invest in Bitcoin

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) asked a question on Twitter about whether to invest in Bitcoin (BTC).

Star actress Maisie Williams, memorized for her role as Arya Stark in “Game of Thrones,” asked a simple Bitcoin question on Twitter:

should i go long on bitcoin ? — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) November 16, 2020

After this question, the cryptocurrency community on Twitter was so to speak. Users created a fun chat environment by using Game of Thrones jokes and Bitcoin investment together. Here are the funniest reactions to Williams

Entering an investment for a long time, as Williams means in his question, means buying it with the expectation that the investment will rise. Being short in an investment means selling with the expectation that the price will decrease.



