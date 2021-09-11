Will Fortnite return to iOS? Here is the latest situation

The two sides of the in-app purchase war, Apple and Epic Games‘ lawsuit has finally been settled, but the unknown for Fortnite continues.

The lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple was finally settled and Epic Games achieved a great victory against Apple. The court gave Apple until December 9 to make changes to its payment policies, but Apple won on other items. After the decision, eyes turned to whether Fortnite would return.

Fortnite is unlikely to come back to iOS anytime soon

The court did not sanction either Apple or Epic Games for restoring Fortnite to the store. Likewise, both companies did not make a statement on this issue on their own initiative.

Epic Games is actually not very happy with the decision and won’t be bringing Fortnite back to the App Store, at least until the end of this year. “Epic will bring Fortnite back to iOS whenever Apple introduces in-app payment in fair competition,” Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said in a tweet. In addition, Epic also announced that it will appeal to the court for uncertainty over whether these new rules will take effect.

“We will welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else,” Apple said in response to a new Korean law earlier yesterday. The reason for this statement was that Epic Games tried to re-upload the game to the store in Korea, but Apple refused it for the same reason.

The court decision will not take effect until 90 days, i.e. December 9, and what steps Apple will take is eagerly awaited.