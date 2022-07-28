Will Foggy and Karen return to Daredevil: Born Again?

It is confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will appear in the MCU in the fifth phase, and many are wondering if other characters from Netflix’s Daredevil will appear, including Foggy Nelson and Karen Page. San Diego Comic-Con 2022 was a massive one for Marvel Studios: Kevin Feige announced projects that will run until 2025 and complete phases 4 to 6. One of these projects was Daredevil’s solo appearance in the MCU after episodic appearances in Spider-Man: No. “The Way Home”, “Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” and “Echo”.

Confirmation of this show, coming out in 2024 on Disney+, came with the announcement that Charlie Cox, of course, will return to the role of Matt Murdoch/Daredevils in the 18-episode series. This is a deviation from the norm when it comes to the Marvel Studios Disney+ show. So far, only WandaVision has had more than six episodes. However, starting with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in August 2022, Marvel shows will begin to go beyond that, as evidenced by additional episodes in Daredevil: Born Again.

Related: The MCU Gives You More Daredevil Than You Could Ever Imagine

The confirmed return of Daredevil to the MCU in his own standalone project only contributed to the discussion of whether the events of “Daredevil” from Netflix are canon in the Marvel Studios universe. The announcement of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the series, played by Vincent D’Onofrio from Netflix, seems to confirm this. However, while no other actors have been announced, many have wondered if any other actors from the Netflix show will return, namely Foggy and Karen, Matt’s best friends / Daredevils. However, while it has yet to be confirmed whether the two actors who play Foggy and Karen, Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Wall, will return in “Daredevil: Born Again,” it’s obvious that Marvel Studios needs the duo to return to benefit the series. This is due both to their existing relationship with Matt Murdoch and the potential impact they could have on the broader story of “Daredevil: Born Again.”

Why Daredevil MCU Needs Foggy and Karen to Come Back

The first reason for Foggy and Karen’s return, whether Netflix events are canonical or not, is that they play an important role in Matt Murdoch’s journey. Both characters had a huge impact on his life: Foggy was his best friend and business partner, and Karen was Matt’s former love interest. Also, since Matt regularly puts his life in danger as Daredevil, Foggy and Karen create excellent obstacles for this. As with the greatest heroes of the struggle that heroes like Spider-Man go through, Matt struggles to protect his loved ones, and Foggy and Karen play a big role in this and often criticize or disapprove of his heroic work.

Daredevil villain Kingpin is also returning to the MCU, he can provide Karen and Foggy with enough threat to make Matt’s hero journey even more emotional. Finally, one of the main reasons why Karen and Foggy should return is due to the 18-episode duration of “Daredevils: Born Again.” Since the show is significantly longer than previous Disney+ shows, the creators will need more story content to keep the show interesting. While Matt Murdoch and Kingpin and their fascinating rivalry will certainly fill most of the running time of the show, including Karen and Foggy, and giving them exciting stories like a Netflix show would be ideal.

Although there is not much information about Daredevil: Born Again yet, more news will surely be made public in the coming months. Since D23 2019 reveals a lot of information about Marvel, and D23 2022 will be released in September 2022, it’s possible that Kevin Feige will give fans more information about Marvel Studios’ Phase 5 and Phase 6. If so, it would almost certainly include Daredevil: Born Again and confirm or deny the return of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson to the MCU.