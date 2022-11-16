Will Ferrell Stole Prosthetic Testicles From The Filming of “Stepbrothers”

Will Ferrell shared the details of his most valuable souvenir from the set of “Stepbrothers” — supports for prosthetic testicles.

Speaking yesterday (November 15) on the program “This Morning” together with Octavia Spencer, the star of the TV presenter was asked if he had ever taken any memorabilia from films with him after the end of filming.

“I have some interesting souvenirs from some of my films, but the most valuable, literally, from stepbrothers is a kind of prosthetics,” the actor told hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (according to The Independent).

—Testicles,” he added cautiously after prompting the presenters.

“I bring them to dinner parties,” Ferrell continued, saying he “looks like crazy” after a photo of him holding props was shown. “I just have a small special box in which I keep them,” he added.

Ferrell and Spencer, along with Ryan Reynolds, are starring in the new Christmas comedy “Soulful”, which will be released on Apple TV+ on November 18.

Meanwhile, last month, Lil Nas X was thrilled that Ferrell came to see his concert in Los Angeles.

The rapper and singer shared a photo of himself with the actor after the concert on October 19, writing: “WILL FERRELL CAME TO MY GRUBBY CONCERT! nobody can tell me shit.”

After the publication, Lil Nas made headlines by answering a fan’s question (“Where is Will’s hand?”)

However, the musician found himself in a quandary after joking in the responses to his tweet. One of the subscribers asked: “Where’s Will’s hand?” and the superstar replied that Ferrell “couldn’t resist stuffing his hand into that big fat ass.”