Will Ferrell & Reese Witherspoon to Star in New Wedding Comedy

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon are getting together to shoot an untitled wedding comedy, which is currently in development at Amazon Studios. The film should be directed by experienced comedy director Nicholas Stoller, whose impressive filmography includes “Forget Sarah Marshall” in 2008, “Take Him to the Greek” in 2010 and “Neighbors” in 2014, which starred Seth Rogen and Zac Efron. The upcoming work of the British-born American director includes another romantic comedy “Bros” with the participation of co-screenwriter and actor Billy Eichner.

Now THR has reported that Witherspoon and Ferrell are heading down the aisle to headline Stoller’s untitled wedding comedy film, which is currently in the works on Amazon. Details of the plot of the film have not yet been disclosed, but it is said that the story revolves around two weddings that are reserved in the same place on the same weekend. Amazon reportedly obtained the rights to the film after an extremely competitive war involving several streamers and studios. Stoller, Witherspoon and Ferrell are also going to become producers of the project.

Oscar winner Witherspoon is currently involved in numerous projects, including the romantic comedy “Your Place or Mine” with Ashton Kutcher, the Disney film adaptation of “Tinker Bell” and the long-awaited film “Legally Blonde 3”, and these are just some of them. . As for Ferrell, the “TV Host and Elf” actor’s future commitments include the upcoming holiday musical “Energy,” in which he stars alongside Ryan Reynolds, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, which is slated for 2023. The above may be enough to cause quite a few laughs, but with the participation of experienced comedy performers such as Witherspoon and Ferrell, the project promises that viewers will witness another classic comedy.