Will Ethereum Price Continue To Rise?

Ethereum (ETH) rose from the $ 400 band to the $ 600 band in a short time, with the release of the expected Ethereum 2.0 launch date. Traded at $ 590 as of press hour and declining with sharp BTC movements, ETH has the potential to continue its rise, according to Spencer Noon and his 8-item statement.

8 developments that could lead Ethereum to the rise

So, according to Noon, which developments point to the continuation of Ethereum’s rise?

Daily active wallet addresses on the Ethereum network have doubled since the beginning of the year. Although this does not clearly replace the number of users, it can be said that the users on the network have increased significantly.

Ethereum has a higher transaction fee output than any protocol in the cryptocurrency industry, including Bitcoin. This indicates that Ethereum is currently the most actively used network.

More than 80 billion gas is used daily. According to these data, the density and demand in the Ethereum network is also increasing clearly.

The stablecoin valued at more than $ 16 billion was launched based on the Ethereum network. It seems that this value has increased parabolically since the beginning of the year. In fact, this development creates more use for ETH.

The number of users in the DeFi industry has exceeded 1 million. This data, which has increased 10 times since the beginning of the year, is known as the basis of some of the above items related to the Ethereum network.

The value of tokens locked in DeFi protocols has exceeded $ 14 billion. The ecosystem is maturing and growing faster than ever and ETH continues to benefit from this.

150,000 Bitcoins ($ 2.9 billion) are used based on the Ethereum network. ETH has begun to host many assets, including Bitcoin, in one way or another.

The volume of Ethereum-based decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges has reached $ 20 billion in the last 30 days. This year’s total volume has exceeded $ 86 billion.

Decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges are now competing with centralized exchanges, increasing the use of ETH.

