Will Elon Musk be the ‘next’ Steve Jobs?

Comparisons between great personalities are not uncommon, and it is no different with exponents of technology. One example is what they say about Elon Musk, who, with his advances in the industry, is being called the “next” Steve Jobs. However, there are those who disagree with the assumption. Bill Gates is one of those people. “If you met them both in person, this kind of gross simplification seems strange,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg.

According to the billionaire, the differences between the two icons begin in their performances. “[Musk] is a more practical engineer. Steve was a genius in design, people selection and marketing. You wouldn’t go into a room and confuse them,” he says, and this is not the first time that one of the founders of Microsoft weaves its views on Elon.

Each in his own

In August, Gates wrote on his blog that electric vehicles are a great option for short-haul trips, but are likely “never to be a practical solution for those 18-wheelers, cargo ships and passenger jets.” The Tesla founder was not silent, replying that Bill had no “idea” about the power of electric trucks.

Before that, yet, according to CNBC, Musk classified the “stay at home” orders stipulated by the California government as “fascists” in his company’s revenue bulletins, which was countered by Bill Gates: “His position is to maintain a high level of outrageous comments. [Elon] is not very involved with vaccines. He makes a great electric car, and his rockets work very well, so he’s allowed to talk about these things.



