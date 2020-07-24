Will decide whether their games will come to One

Following the Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft officials continue to provide additional details about Xbox Series X games and more.

After the Microsoft event, Xbox Games Showcase, this past July 23, in which they presented the roster of games that will arrive in the Xbox ecosystem soon, there were some unknowns in the air. One of them, which the editor of Kotaku, Stephen Totilo, shared on his Twitter account was the question of whether the games that did not specifically mark that they will have a version on Xbox One in addition to Series X and PC will finally have it. An example of this is Avowed, Obsidian’s new RPG, but there are several titles that share these ad features. So Aaron Greenberg of Microsoft’s marketing team has been quick to clarify.

Xbox Series X exclusives will come to One if their developers want

“Future 1P titles are developed first for Xbox Series X. I’m not saying those games won’t be coming to Xbox One too, just that we’re leading with Series X and each studio will decide what’s best for their game / community when they launch.” Greenberg explains.

For this reason, in the case of Avowed to have an example, it will be Obsidian who decides whether his bet will also land on the current generation console and therefore it will be intergenerational or it will be exclusive to PC and Xbox Series X. We remind you that we have of an extensive piece in which we cover all the confirmed launches for the new Microsoft machine. With what was announced in the Xbox Games Showcase it was expanded, since various unknown titles first saw the light with their first teaser trailer and details.

One of them is the expected return of Fable from the hand of PlayGround Studios, who have been very excited at the idea of working on such a mythical saga. In your case, and unless you change your mind, the work will only land on Xbox Series X and PC.



