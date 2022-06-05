Will Dawson return in the 11th season of “Chicago Firemen”? The author responds

Series creator David Haas comments on whether Dawson (Monica Raymund) will return in the 11th season of Chicago Firefighters. The NBC series about first answers recently concluded its last outing with a pleasant season 10 finale. But “Firehouse 51” is due to return to the air at the end of this year, and the 11th season of “Chicago Firefighters” has long been extended.

In the 10th season of Chicago Fire, there were many changes in Firehouse 51, and perhaps the biggest of them was the departure of Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer). The longtime firefighter moved to Portland, Oregon to take care of his late best friend’s children, and even his deepening relationship with Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) couldn’t stop him from moving. In the season 10 finale of Chicago Firefighters, Casey returned to Chicago when he attended the wedding of Kelly Severide (Taylor McKinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Ray Mayo). In the same episode, he and Brett decided to move forward with their long-distance setup for now.

At the same time, if the rumors are confirmed, distance may not be the only factor that can separate Casey and Brett. There were rumors that Casey’s ex-boyfriend Dawson would return in the 11th season of Chicago Fire. However, in a new interview with US Weekly magazine, Haas refutes this idea. Read the full quote below:

“She’s not coming back anytime soon,” co—creator Derek Haas told Us Weekly ahead of the season 10 finale of “Chicago Fire.” “It seemed like they were having a really good time, you know, they left in a good place when she left last time. And since then, Casey has been a man with one woman. So we don’t throw this key away.”

Dawson was Casey’s longtime romantic partner at Chicago Fire. The couple had been married for several years before they broke up, and Dawson left Chicago to lead a rescue team in Puerto Rico. Despite the unfortunate separation, they eventually parted on good terms. It took some time before Casey left and started a relationship with Brett. In fact, their romance was still quite new when Casey decided to move across the country. Perhaps that’s why it was very difficult for Brett. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like the additional complication of Dawson’s reappearance will add to her woes.

Be that as it may, there’s no need to bring Dawson back in regards to Casey and Brett’s story. Since Spencer has officially left Chicago Fire and it is not yet known when he will reappear, there is a possibility that this relationship will develop on the sidelines, only occasionally mentioned. Even if Dawson shows up, Casey needs to return to Chicago again for this particular love triangle to be implemented properly.