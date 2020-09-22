Will continue normally after Bethesda is acquired

The studio responsible for the project, now part of Xbox Game Studios, ensures that they will continue to support all current platforms.

Like all ZeniMax studios, Bethesda’s parent company, its future is tied to Microsoft’s. All of them are part of Xbox Game Studios, although that does not mean a change in the roadmap of The Elder Scrolls Online. This is stated by Matt Firor, director of ZeniMax Online Studios in a statement published on social networks. The content of the message is reassuring, especially for all those who enjoy the video game on a platform outside the Xbox ecosystem (that is, their consoles and PC).

“I want to take this moment to assure the Elder Scrolls Online community that ESO will continue to be supported exactly as it has been today. We hope to continue growing and prospering in each of the platforms we are on right now. ” Firor assures that they are very happy with the news of the acquisition and that they think it will be positive for the growth of the video game.

The director also had words of thanks for the fans, whom he thanked for making The Elder Scrolls Online “a great phenomenon”. According to the creative, this production is considered for the long term. “Rest assured that we are focused on supporting you for many years to come.”

New IPs for the Xbox brand portfolio

The Microsoft purchase involves the acquisition of all Bethesda studios and intellectual property. Thus, sagas like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Dishonored, Deathloop, DOOM or Wolfenstein will be under the control of the Redmond. Still, Bethesda will not stop working as a publisher. She has already confirmed that she will continue to edit her own games. For all platforms? Phil Spencer has reported that they will assess it on a case-by-case basis.

For now, the two temporary exclusives for PlayStation 5 remain intact. Xbox has already revealed that they intend to honor the agreement, so Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo will come out first on Sony’s system.



