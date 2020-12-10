Will collide with ‘glowing Jupiter’ star earlier than expected

One of the most interesting exoplanets ever discovered has its days numbered. At 1,410 light-years from Earth, the ultra-black WASP-12b, also known as “incandescent Jupiter”, finds itself in an orbit that, every day, is more dangerous. Thus, new research suggests that the visible decay of its paths is faster than that pointed out by previous estimates.

Soon, in just 2.9 million years, the space body will dive into its yellow dwarf star (a much shorter period when compared to the 3.25 million years originally assumed). In any case, his existence is a mystery in itself.

Models of planetary formation indicate the impossibility of having specimens of this type, because gravity, radiation and solar winds, technically, would prevent the gas from agglomerating and allowing similar births. Contrary to current science, WASP-12b roams your region, as do hundreds of others in various places.

Just to give you an idea, the orbital time of the planet in question is just a little over a day. Therefore, a constant flow of the material that forms it is constantly sucked away from its atmosphere by the star that guides it.

Fortunately, while they can, such objects can tell us a lot about universal interactions – including those that involve humanity’s home.

The dreadful mystery of existing …

On our “radars”, since 2008, there is a considerably broad set of data regarding the orbit of WASP-12b, but it was only in 2017 that something strange was noticed in the midst of the measurements: a movement that started to occur in a fraction of second less than what was seen in previous analyzes. So Samuel Yee of Princeton University and his team of astronomers decided to examine the situation more closely.

Despite absorbing 94% of all the light it receives and being darker than asphalt, phenomena, on its surface of 2,600 degrees Celsius, cause it to emit a large amount of infrared light, precisely what helped researchers during the investigations through the Spitzer Space Telescope. Four appearances in 16 orbital periods were enough to reach a verdict.

In short, the detected decay was 29 milliseconds per year, and a quick count revealed the lifespan of the poor planet – 3.25 million years. It turns out that Jake Turner, from Cornell University, compared the data with more recent ones captured by NASA, from 21 orbits, and was faced with the fact that the real drop is 32.53 milliseconds annually, removing 350,000 years of future expectations . The study results were published last week (3) in The Astronomical Journal.

Similar rates are expected from exoplanets like WASP-12b and, even though it is the only one of its kind to provide robust information to Earth’s scientific community, it shows that we still have a lot to learn and that time is definitely not infinite.



