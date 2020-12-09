Will Cole Sprouse still be the best in the new season?

Popular Riverdale series actor Cole Sprouse is among one of the best with his character as Jughead Jones, but will this change in season 5?

For these types of questions there should be certain rules, since choosing any actor could be simple, but the idea is to know how this character has become the favorite of all.

Actor Cole Sprouse’s character, Jughead Jones, has been the main character of all Riverdale, even some dare to say that of The CW shows.

Jughead is the omniscient narrator of the show, as well as preparing a novel about the mysterious death of Jason Blossom (although it seems that this character will return from the dead) and some events that occur in Riverdale.

Actor Cole Sprouse is the twin brother of Dylan Sprouse, known for his role as Cody Martin, on the popular Disney series Zack & Cody. But the actor became more popular with Riverdale.

Actor Cole Sprouse’s physical appearance, acting and personality, combined with that of Jughead Jones, were what made the actor and his character so popular.

Now the detail for season 5 of Riverdale is to see how the stories of each character will develop after the jump of 7 years that the series will have.



