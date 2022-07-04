Will Byers has finally become the main plot of the fifth season of “Very Strange Things”

Matt and Ross Duffer recently explained that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) will finally become the protagonist of the story of the fifth season of “Very Strange things”. The terrifying Mind Catcher, another being from an alternate dimension known as the Wrong One, begins killing people. However, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the Byers family move to California, trying to live a normal life.

Although the 4th season of “Very Strange Things” was epic in scale, fans shared their complaints that the characters of Will and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) were relatively sidelined. After Eleven are taken to a secret government facility, Will, Jonathan, Argyle (Eduardo Franco) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) spend most of the season in a pizza van traveling around the country. However, some important aspects of Will’s character are revealed, including his sexual orientation and possible romantic love for Mike.

The Duffer brothers told Collider that Will’s story will play an important role in the fifth season of Very Strange Cases. journey. Ross also teased that Season 5 will complete the narrative threads that began in season 1. Read below what the creator of the show said.

Matt: “Will will be playing a big role and will be in the spotlight, that’s all I can say about season 5, about his journey. In fact, we are beginning to see him growing up. It was difficult for a number of reasons, some of which are supernatural. But you’re starting to see him come to his senses.”

Ross: “[It] sets us up to go back to the first season. I think you’ll see it with a couple of character arches, not just with Will. But also with Steve and Nancy, and her relationship with Jonathan, where everything is still not completely resolved. The characters may have taken steps, as in Will’s case, but that journey isn’t over yet. All of this will play a huge role when we try to complete this next season. ”

The revelation of the Duffer brothers in season 5 of “Very Strange Things” gives hope to those fans who wanted Will to have more time to shine in season 4. With the demonstration of Will’s sexuality, no direct discussions about his feelings were left on the table to explore when there would be “Very Strange Things”. is returning. Although Will told Mike that he is the heart of the band and uses Mike’s love for Eleven as a metaphor for his love for Mike, this was only the first step in Will’s long journey.

Since Will is more than 2,000 miles away from his longtime friends, creating a support group is something that doesn’t happen overnight. And the fact that he was gay in the 1980s, when he was vilified at the height of the AIDS epidemic, would only increase the pressure on Will to refrain from telling anyone about his sexual orientation. Now that Will has returned to Hawkins, the fifth season of “Very Strange Things” will finally give him a chance to open up, because he has friends he can trust.