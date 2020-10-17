Will BTS have its own airline? The album will spread fast

BTS fans are looking forward to the idol group’s new album and an airline will be part of this experience. We are getting closer and closer to the premiere of more BTS music and these guys’ company has taken all the necessary measures to ensure that fans enjoy this new era and feel close to Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope RM, V and Suga, for this they will have the support of a Korean airline.

BTS’s fandom spread throughout the world, which is why idols now have great support regardless of the project.

In the same way, the ARMYs who now want to buy the group’s albums try to find the simplest and most effective way to obtain them, but Big Hit Entertainment will do everything they can to make this process easier.

THE AIRLINE THAT WILL CONNECT BTS WITH THEIR FANS DURING COMEBACK

An employee of Korean Air airline noted that while the warehouse service for air freight used to make deliveries that took around 72 hours, now the time has been reduced to just 24 hours.

The reason? Bangtan Sonyeondan’s new albums will be shipped around the world through said airline, therefore, they will have more merchandise that must be delivered.

Although the album will arrive faster from one country to another, fans will have to wait for the process required for the entry of the merchandise and its arrival at the stores.

The idols also revealed that they are already filming new episodes of RUN! BTS, we tell you the details.



