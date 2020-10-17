Will BTS have a collaboration with Conan Gray?

The mutual admiration of BTS and Conan Gray has motivated fans of the idol group to look forward to a musical collaboration between them.

Conan Gray just released a collaboration with Lauv, and in addition to their fans, the singers received positive feedback from BTS. Is this the sign that ARMY has been waiting for about a song together?

V has proven to be a fan of Conan’s work on several occasions, the most memorable one comes from a live broadcast where Taehyung performed some songs by that singer, who responded with emotion to the event.

For this reason, the ARMYs have considered that the union of their voices could be magical and extremely successful, but their new meeting through social networks again sparked rumors of a collaboration.

BTS REACTS TO LAUV AND CONAN GRAY’S VIDEO

A few days ago the talented Lauv and Conan joined in the music video for Fake, the song they recorded together. The link and a preview of the video was posted on the latter interpreter’s Twitter account and the BTS account responded to the publication.

A couple of tweets from the idol group’s account were placed below the singer’s clip, where the name of the two Fake performers was mentioned along with some emojis.

Bangtan Sonyeondan fans believe that they were probably messages from V, as he has expressed his interest in the music of these singers.

This gesture sparked suspicions that in the future BTS or Taehyung may have a song with Conan Gray as they once surprised with a musical launch with Lauv.



