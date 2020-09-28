Will BTS collaborate with Jason Derulo on their BE album?

Will BTS collaborate with Jason DErulo on their next album “BE”? The singer sparked the rumors with this video.

BigHit’s group surprised ARMY with the long-awaited announcement of their comeback, the K-pop group will return with new music in November, and the “BE” pre-sale is about to begin. The idols will start a new era and leave the era of “Map of the soul” behind, the new music from BTS could have Jason Derulo as an ally.

This weekend, BTS gave one of the best news to ARMY, they will release their new album “BE” on November 20th. The comeback is almost 2 months away, but they hope to convey their message through their music, because despite the world situation, life goes on. This album is honestly made and involves you 100% in the creative process.

The boys also celebrated the news with a TikTok video, the idol group decided to join the tiktoker fever with the challenge of “Savage Love”, Jason Derulo’s single, but it seems that nothing is a coincidence, as the singer unleashed the rumors later from responding to Bangtan’s post and said he has a very important announcement to make.

JASON DERULO COULD COLLABORATE WITH BTS, THIS VIDEO IS THE FIRST CLUE HE GAVE

Through his personal TikTok account, Derulo made a video duet with BTS, the message that the celeb shared was the following: “I have something important to say”; However, he put a condition, the post must reach 10 million likes so that it can reveal the surprise. Will you collaborate on the album “BE”?

The video already registers almost 100,000 likes and half a million views. ARMY believes that it could be a new project with the idols, who have already shared credits in their comebacks with other artists, in addition, Jason Derulo is no stranger to K-pop, he worked with other stars for the tribute that was made to Michael Jackson with the song “Let’s shut up & dance”.

So far, BigHit or the artist’s label have published about it, it’s all about rumors, but the possibility is there, it was also speculated that Ariana Grande could prepare for a song with Jungkook. What do you think?

BTS could bring new meaning to life with their album BE, know the possible meaning of their comeback.



