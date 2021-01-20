Will BTS and Ariana Grande prepare collaboration for 2021?

K-pop idols had several interactions with the ‘Positions’ singer, are you planning a collaboration for this year?

There have long been rumors of a possible collaboration between Ariana Grande and BTS, the fans of both music stars loved their chemistry and interactions in the past, will they release a song together in 2021?

BTS and Ariana Grande had a tender interaction during the rehearsals for the 2020 Grammy Awards gala, they sealed the moment with a photograph, only Suga’s presence was missing to make the perfect memory.

The followers of the boy band and that of the singer took the snapshot as a clue of a possible collaboration , from that moment rumors of the launch of a song together began.

Months later, the Shazam music platform revealed a list of upcoming releases and in them a song called ‘Umbrella’ stood out, the names of the interpreters highlighted BTS and Ariana Grande . Nothing materialized.

In 2021, RM mentioned the native of Florida has the perfect songs to exercise and again excited Internet users with a possible collaboration . Could it be that this year they will release a song together?

BTS AND ARIANA GRANDE IN A COLLABORATION THIS 2021?

Through social networks, information began to circulate about a possible collaboration between Ariana Grande and BTS . According to a source, the artists will premiere a song together this year and both stars will promote it.

As a background, this same source revealed other collaborations by different international celebrities before becoming official, such as the remix of ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd and even the new version of the track ’34 + 35′ by Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

The style of the interpreter of ‘One Last Time’ could be excellently adapted to the musical perspective of Bangtan Sonyeondan and vice versa, the boys began their careers with genres such as R&B, a recurring sound in Ariana Grande’s melodies .

So far, neither the Big Hit Entertainment company nor Ariana Grande has commented on it, but fans are very excited about the possible collaboration of the K-pop band and the actress.