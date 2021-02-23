Will Britney Spears documentary have a SEQUEL?

According to the creators of the documentary, “there is much to learn” from the guardianship exercised by Britney Spears’ father over the singer, confirming interest in a possible sequel.

The team behind the new New York Times documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’ have expressed interest in making a sequel that takes a closer look at Jamie Spears’s legal guardianship over the singer.

Framing Britney Spears focuses on this mentorship and the singer’s mental issues that led to it, which has revived public interest in the #FreeBritney fan movement.

The editor-in-chief of the hit documentary, Liz Day, has revealed that her team is considering making a second documentary about the legal battle between Britney Spears and her father.

What was left out of Framing Britney Spears?

According to Day, the New York Times team behind the documentary Framing Britney Spears would be happy to make a sequel that includes all the material and annotations that they could not add to the first one.

In addition to this, the editor affirmed that they learned new and vital information once the documentary aired, so the sequel would be made with the intention of continuing to report on the legal battle of the Princess of Pop.

Thus, while the legal battle between Britney Spears and her father continues, the announcement of the sequel to the successful documentary that has strengthened the #FreeBritney movement could come. In La Verdad Noticias we will closely follow this look at the life of the singer to bring you the latest.