Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is preparing to introduce the Redmi K40 family at the end of the year. It will be the first in the sector with the Redmi K40 processor, which we do not know all the features yet.

Will break a new ground with the Redmi K40 processor

The highly successful Redmi K30 series, introduced at the end of last year, also met the price expectations. Xiaomi will continue its success last year and introduce the Redmi K40 and K40 Pro models at the end of this year.

Before the announcement of its new smartphone, device information was leaked. The Xiaomi smartphone with model number M2011K2C has passed certification in China. The Redmi K40 series, which will succeed in a first, seems to have an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G processor.

Introduced last year, the Redmi K30 5G was the first smartphone powered by Snapdragon 765G. The new K40 model is also expected to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G without breaking this tradition. The Redmi K40 Pro model is thought to have a Snapdragon 875 processor. According to the leaks, the introduction of both devices will take place in China in December.



