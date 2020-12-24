Will Brad Pitt celebrate Christmas with his kids this year?

The actor Brad Pitt will he be able to spend the end of the year holidays with his children? We’ll give you more details.

This end of year period can become a real headache for divorced couples. This is the case for Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and their 6 children!

How are they going to organize themselves for Christmas? At the start of 2020, Angelina Jolie and his ex-husband decided to spend the holiday season together with the children.

But given the tensions between the ex-spouses during the end of the year, the plan fell through. Besides, the two former lovers are fighting over custody of the children.

But the 57-year-old actor will still be able to see his children during the holidays. Indeed, Brad Pitt will be able to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas with 3 of his children.

So Brad Pitt can enjoy Christmas with his children. He will indeed be with his biological children. Namely Shiloh and his two twins Knox and Vivienne.

A source close to the couple confirms that Angelina Jolie has allowed his children to spend the night with their father. She will explain that the idea of ​​spending the holidays together is now unthinkable.

Their ego has once again taken over! “Brad and Angelina are both responsible for all this drama. Unfortunately, it is the children who are the first to suffer. »Specifies the same source.

She also confides that the relations between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still very tense. However, she hopes that all this will end soon for the good of all concerned. Starting with the children.

It must be said that their divorce has lasted since 2016, when the young woman officially announced it. But the young woman claims sole custody of his 6 children. The couple have been torn apart ever since. Case to be continued.



