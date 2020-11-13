Will BLACKPINK have a music collaboration with Anitta?

Anitta and BLACKPINK could release a song together, how did the rumors of this collaboration arise? We tell you the details.

BLINKS and street style fans were shocked when social media was filled with rumors about a collaboration that could enhance girl power by bringing together BLACKPINK girls and Brazilian singer Anitta.

It all started when some portals pointed out that the Medicine interpreter had traveled to South Korea to shoot a music video with Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, also announcing that the melody would have a funk vibe that would highlight the talent of the singers .

THE TRUTH BEHIND THE COLLABORATION BETWEEN ANITTA AND BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK and Anitta were part of one of the most recent Adidas campaigns, where the sports brand brought together big stars around the world, however, so far no official source has confirmed that they will work together on a song.

What is certain is that Anitta is preparing a new album for 2021 under the name of Girl from Rio, record material where it is rumored to be the collaboration with the YG Entertainment girl group.

