Will Bitcoin Replace the Dollar as Reserve Currency?

We can say that the reserve asset of the world is the story of Bitcoin as well as the dollar.The 1948 World Economic Report had a separate chapter on economic activity in the United States and other chapters for the rest. As a result of various factors in this period, the US dollar emerged as the world’s reserve currency.

While the dollar was backed by gold reserves, the remaining currencies of the world were backed by converting to dollars. We can say that the dollar was the glue that binds nation states together as a result of trade and exchange. The most popular exchange rate remained the currency reserve in dollars.

The practice of supporting the gold standard or the money supply with gold fell in 1971. This change was intended to be temporary, but took longer than the Gold Standard. Despite this, the dollar did not lose its reserve status. Euro took the second place.

Before speculation began that Bitcoin dethroned the US dollar as a reserve currency, the 2008 financial crisis laid the foundation for this.

These consecutive events raised questions about the effectiveness of the US dollar as the world’s reserve. With the rapidly increasing money supply, financial and trade deficits, and an ever-slowing economy, it is difficult to imagine the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

What Should Bitcoin Do to Replace the Dollar?

For Bitcoin to become a global reserve currency, it must inevitably dethrone the dollar. Based on the trend of increasing Federal Debt and slowing the M2 pace, we see that the Dollar is not ready to compete with Gold or Bitcoin in the first place. Near-zero interest rates and inflation troubled the world’s reserve currency.

The way to be the reserve currency is to be the currency used in global trade. Global trade has changed almost 360 degrees since the second world war. Now more cross-border exchanges are being made than ever before through online payment transfers. One of the very interesting and fundamental ideas here is that Local Payment Methods dominate the Payment networks in Global Markets.

What Kind of Process Awaits Bitcoin?

In this case, if Bitcoin were used as a local payment method, it would not take much time to be accepted as a reserve currency. When we look at it, as the Bitcoin supply runs out, key players are taking action to collect the highest% of the limited supply. When 21 Million Bitcoins are depleted, will the money supply stop growing? No. If interest rates will rise to continue beating rising inflation and interest rates remain current, central bank digital currencies appear to be the only option left.

This is when it will reveal that Bitcoin is a “store of value”, a “reserve asset” that cannot be changed. Bitcoin can last longer than the American empire or the dollar itself, because the price rally that has just begun is just beginning to show itself. Once the supply reaches 21 Million, the market cap can rise enough to reverse traditional asset classes and entire country economies, just as Bitcoin is currently ranked 7th.



