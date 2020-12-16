Will Bitcoin Price Be $ 20 Thousand Before 2021?

Bitcoin (BTC) price rose as high as $ 19,800 on December 16 and started testing $ 20,000 again after a few days’ break. One wonders whether Bitcoin will exceed $ 20,000 and set a new price record. While experts warn investors against possible fluctuations, some organizations said the long-term outlook was bullish.

Bitcoin, which gained more than 2 percent value compared to December 15, exceeded $ 19,500 and rose to $ 19,800. This number was last reached on 1 December. Dutch trader Michael van de Poppe explained that Bitcoin has overcome the resistance ahead of it and this is a bullish development. So can the bitcoin price maintain this momentum and see $ 20,000 before the year ends?

Does it exceed $ 20,000 in 2 weeks?

Some crypto analysts think that $ 20,000 will be reached before entering 2021. One analyst known as CryptoHobbit said bitcoin could reach up to $ 26,000 before the end of the year.

Commenting on the current movement in BTC, Michael van de Poppe said that if the level does not fall below $ 19,500, the area of ​​$ 20,500 – $ 21,000 can be advanced.

These indicators can please the bulls

The dollar, which weakened by more than 6% this year, has been pulled to the lowest level in the last 32 months according to DXY. The decline seen in this index had a positive impact on the bitcoin price throughout the year. Banking giant Societe Generale announced that it expects the Dollar Index to fall by another 5%.

Research firm Glassnode announced that the chart, which it called Realized HODL Ratio, favors the bulls. Developed by Philip Swift, this metric is based on the ratio between the one-week HODL interval and the one-to-two-year HODL interval. The high rate of the resulting rate may mean that the bitcoin price has reached its peak.

When the current status of this metric is examined, it is seen that the resulting rate is not as high as in 2017 yet. Glassnode commented that this is bullish in the long run.



