Will Bitcoin Fall Continue? What Do Technical Indicators Point to?

Bitcoin has dropped significantly in the last 24 hours. Although prices have recovered afterwards, many technical indicators show that the worst has yet to happen.

Bitcoin fell 6% for the first time in more than a week, bringing its price below $ 18,000. The leading cryptocurrency has managed to recover significantly and regained the $ 18,300 level as support. While the recent bullish impulse seems promising, some indicators suggest that BTC will continue to decline.

One of the reasons behind its fall is Mt. The fact that the Gox exchange distributed approximately 140,000 BTC, approaching victims of the platform’s closure in 2014. It is reasonable to assume that many buyers will quickly sell their newly purchased tokens in the open market, as Bitcoin has since appreciated in price. The market cap of 140,000 BTC is currently around $ 2.6 billion, and the sale of that amount could be the catalyst to fuel the next big correction.

Considering that some “whales” have been selling their coins since November 18, the potential increase in selling pressure may have the power to lower prices. The data provided by Santiment shows that the number of addresses holding between 10,000 and 100,000 BTC has dropped significantly.

The decreasing number of Bitcoin whales in the network may seem insignificant at first glance. However, the BTC held by these large investors amounts to $ 183 million to $ 1.83 billion. Therefore, the downside pressure from these users is quite significant. If the selling spree continues, Bitcoin could be doomed to a steep recovery.

The TD sequential indicator adds confidence to the moody look. This technical index recently presented a sell signal in the form of a green nine candlestick on BTC’s 1-month chart. The bearish pattern claims that the candlesticks will retreat for one to four months before the uptrend continues.

In addition, IntoTheBlock’s “Global In / Out of the Money” (GIOM) model shows that the strongest support level under Bitcoin is between $ 10,500 and $ 13,740. Here, about 4.6 million addresses had previously purchased more than 3 million BTC. This huge wall of demand can act as a firm support in a correction by keeping falling prices at bay.

It is worth noting that the institutional demand for Bitcoin continues to increase. A daily candlestick closing above the all-time high of $ 19,915 could also jeopardize the pessimistic scenario. If this happens, Bitcoin could go up to $ 24,000 or even $ 56,000, as trading veteran Peter Brandt suggests.



