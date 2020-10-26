Will Bitcoin Bulls Correction Before Reaching High Levels?

The bullish momentum behind Bitcoin may gradually decrease, indicating that a correction is underway. A high level of greed has taken over the cryptocurrency market, which is a very negative sign.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin gave a sell signal that could see it drop to $ 12,350 before targeting higher peaks.

Investors are rising overwhelmingly on Bitcoin thanks to the recent price action. However, multiple technical and in-chain measurements show that a short correction is being made.

Bitcoin in Critical Support

Bitcoin took off on October 21, after exiting an ascending parallel channel that includes price action since the market crash in early September.

The ensuing 12% increase enabled the highest cryptocurrency to rise to new annual highs.

Unfortunately, assertive words spoken during a price rise often lead to short-term consolidations or even sharp corrections.

While the odds seem to be in the bears’ favor, a sudden increase in purchase orders could have the power to jeopardize the downward outlook.

Crypto Money Market Moving

A new wave of development has recently drawn attention to the cryptocurrency market. In addition to public companies buying bitcoin, PayPal opens the doors to 350 million users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

As the leading cryptocurrency continues to hover around the $ 13,000 zone, there are two key price levels to watch out for.

The key support at $ 12,700 and the overall resistance at $ 13,360 will help determine where prices will go next.

Moving above this zone signals a bounce towards $ 15,000, when it breaks down, it can see Bitcoin drop to $ 12,350.



